Dawson veteran gifts tables to 2 South Georgia war veterans

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia man known for his philanthropy, built and donated tables for local heroes this Memorial Day.

Sheron Kendrick runs a non-profit named Tables For Heroes. He gifts tables and ramps to first responders, community members and veterans. For Memorial Day, he spent many hours crafting tables for both Mitchell County and Terrell County veterans.

“I have known Sheron for 3 years now. He’s amazing. Ever since I met him I’ve been on the same plane with him. I try to support him all I can,” said Chris Weathersby, the mayor of Shellman.

Weathersby works with another non-profit in Shellman with a similar objective as Kendrick.

Kendrick himself is a United States Army veteran and Weathersby is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Both have used their post-military life to help other veterans.

Memorial Day is about honoring veterans that have fallen. Kendrick wants to support them while they’re still here.

“His big thing is veterans as a whole. Veterans that are alive need to be honored as well,” Weathersby said.

For Memorial Day, Kendrick gave a table to Hilton Brandful, a veteran from Pelham, and one to Command Sgt. Maj. Harold J. Anderson, a Vietnam and Iraq veteran who lives in Dawson.

“Most of all I’d like to thank God for letting me still be here. Veterans today don’t receive much credit. Veterans are taken care of here in Terrell County,” Anderson said.

Anderson served for nearly 40 years. He was the first black man to rank command sergeant major in Georgia’s National Guard and one of the first African-Americans to graduate from the Sergeant Major program.

“I just want to say thank you for this lovely table contributed to me and other veterans by Sheron Kendrick,” Anderson said.

Kendrick also makes tables for first responders. Many of whom have previous service to our country.

“It means a lot to us for people to do stuff like this. It’s hard to describe the feeling it gives us that we’re appreciated,” Stuart Burke a lieutenant at the Lee County Fire Department, said.

