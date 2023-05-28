Ask the Expert
Americus Police Department helps keep drivers safe during Memorial Day holiday

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia, including the Americus Police Department, will be participating in the campaign.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department will be participating in the Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The campaign will last until June 4. Law enforcement agencies across Georgia, including the Americus Police Department, will be participating in the campaign.

According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s website, the campaigns run during Memorial Day and Thanksgiving travel periods to reinforce seatbelt safety awareness.

According to the agency, the national seat belt usage was 90.7% in 2019 and 37,133 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts.

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott told WALB that the department sees an increase in violations during the campaign because there are more cars on the roads.

According to the agency, wearing a seatbelt in the front seat of a passenger car reduces the risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%. When riding in a light truck, the risk of fatal injury is reduced by 60% and moderate to critical injury is reduced by 65%.

Scott said that along with drivers not using seatbelts, officers are looking for distracted driving and speeding.

“People need to drive safe and enjoy their holiday,” Scott said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

