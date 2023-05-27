Lee County Fire and Emergency: “No incident” at Sutton’s Landing

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to questions about their presence at Sutton’s Landing on US-19 on Saturday.

Officials were seen in rescue boats on the creek. According to a Facebook post by the department, two members are looking at creek conditions going into the holiday weekend.

The members are on a rescue boat on the creek, but there was no reported emergency. The post ended on an upbeat note.

“It’s going to be a beautiful three days. Enjoy your time on the water” the post said. “We are here if you need us! P.S. Is taking a boat ride to the blue hole considered work?!”

