First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A low-pressure system is climbing the east coast of the United States and impacting as far west as South Georgia. This system has kept things fairly breezy and cloudy for areas east and along I-75. Western areas have been dominated by high pressure, so the impacts have not been as extensive. As we move forward into the evening this cloud cover will impact temperatures for those near I-75 vs. those who are not. Temperatures for everyone will fall into the 50s, but areas under the cloudy regime will only make it into the mid-50s.

Clouds will be slow to move out on Sunday, but this will not prevent temperatures from warming up. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s. Most will stay dry through the day with only a slight chance for any shower activity. Memorial Day will hold on to similar conditions with warm highs in the 80s and minimal to no chances for rain, Tuesday on the other hand, changes will occur. Temperatures will be warming as a low-pressure system in the gulf drives in southerly air. Moreover, an increase in moisture will also arrive to send us back into a summer-like pattern across the area. This means warm highs and pop-up showers and thunderstorms with be fairly common by Wednesday and rain chances grow throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures will stay closer to average with more of the same through the next weekend

