Dougherty County Public Library to offer free summer reading program

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will run from June 3 through July 29.

According to the release, the summer reading programs offer creative, fun and free ways to build a love for reading for all ages and abilities. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”

“Each of our public libraries offers a robust and community-focused summer reading program in every county,” Vice Chancellor for Libraries & Archives and State Librarian Julie Walker said.

According to the release, the libraries will offer a variety of in-person traditions such as puppet shows and storytimes, as well as prizes for meeting reading goals and opportunities to explore Georgia.

The release said the libraries will bring in talented performers to offer a variety of activities from STEM classes, outdoor activities and family fun shows to arts and crafts, genealogy, anime club and more.

“For Georgia’s families, the public library is an incomparable community space for fun summer outings as they enjoy free educational and cultural enrichment activities,” Walker said.

According to the release, families can plan activities together by checking out partnership passes that offer free or reduced admission to places like Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, Zoo Atlanta and the Go Fish Center.

The Summer Reading Kickoff will be on June 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tallulah Massey Library on 2004 Stratford Dr. and is open to kids of all ages. Those who attend the kickoff can enjoy treats, face painting, a bounce house, fun activities and sign-up for the Summer Reading Program.

For more information on the program, contact Lindsey Baker at (229) 420-3208 or lbaker@docolib.org.

