Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Annual end-of-school skate event returns to Downtown Albany

The event hadn't been held for four years because of the pandemic.
The event hadn't been held for four years because of the pandemic.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An end-of-school-year celebration brought talented skaters to an Albany city skate park on Saturday.

Rabbitman’s Footwear hosts the event every year. It’s aimed at bringing people together for free food, health resources and entertainment.

This is the first year the event has been held since 2019. Skaters were glad to be back.

“It’s good to see everyone here cheering us on. Having people come and watch,” William McKendree, a lifelong resident of Albany and a skater, said.

He said the skating culture in Albany has dwindled in recent years and hopes events like this will bring back the skating culture.

“We need this in Albany. We need more friendly interaction and more community events like this. I feel good when I skate. It’s a good pastime, it’s good to let your stress out,” Raymond Sabino, Ray’s CBD Smoke Shop owner, said.

His store opened to sell skateboards and skate accessories. Sabino has had to pivot his business model because of less demand in recent years.

“There’s some nice people around. You make tons of friends. They teach you how to do tricks. Just ask for tips and they will give them to you,” John Hoffeauir, a skater from Lee County, said.

Hoffeauir is looking to get more skaters to the downtown park this summer. The skate park is the only one in both Lee and Dougherty Counties.

The event brought 20 skaters with many more fans to cheer them on.

Rabbitman’s plans to have this event every year moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
Photo of the crashed vehicle after it hit the utility pole guidewires
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after car flees from authorities, crashes into guidewires
This resident's tax increased so much that they said they must file an appeal.
Lowndes Co. residents in an uproar over increased property tax
Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Americus man pleads guilty in stolen rifles case
The shooting incident happened in the 1300 block of W Whitney Avenue.
Albany home shot up over 5 times, investigation underway

Latest News

The man appears on the church camera and runs away when an alarm sounds.
Dougherty Co. church broken into, pastor to increase security measures
On Saturday, the American Legion Post 21 honored veterans by putting out nearly 4,500 flags for...
American Legion Post 21 in Tifton honors veterans with flags
American Legion Post 21 in Tifton honors veterans with flags
Lee County Fire and Emergency Services officials were seen at Sutton's Landing on Saturday.
Lee County Fire and Emergency: “No incident” at Sutton’s Landing