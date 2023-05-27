Annual end-of-school skate event returns to Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An end-of-school-year celebration brought talented skaters to an Albany city skate park on Saturday.

Rabbitman’s Footwear hosts the event every year. It’s aimed at bringing people together for free food, health resources and entertainment.

This is the first year the event has been held since 2019. Skaters were glad to be back.

“It’s good to see everyone here cheering us on. Having people come and watch,” William McKendree, a lifelong resident of Albany and a skater, said.

He said the skating culture in Albany has dwindled in recent years and hopes events like this will bring back the skating culture.

“We need this in Albany. We need more friendly interaction and more community events like this. I feel good when I skate. It’s a good pastime, it’s good to let your stress out,” Raymond Sabino, Ray’s CBD Smoke Shop owner, said.

His store opened to sell skateboards and skate accessories. Sabino has had to pivot his business model because of less demand in recent years.

“There’s some nice people around. You make tons of friends. They teach you how to do tricks. Just ask for tips and they will give them to you,” John Hoffeauir, a skater from Lee County, said.

Hoffeauir is looking to get more skaters to the downtown park this summer. The skate park is the only one in both Lee and Dougherty Counties.

The event brought 20 skaters with many more fans to cheer them on.

Rabbitman’s plans to have this event every year moving forward.

