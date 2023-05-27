American Legion Post 21 in Tifton honors veterans with flags

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Memorial Day weekend is thought of as the unofficial beginning of summer.

For many, it’s about family and friends as well as, grilling out and swimming, if possible. But it’s actually a solemn holiday meant to honor those who’ve paid the price for our freedom.

“I’m humbled by it because you come out here in the cemetery and you see the names and the branch of service that they served in and you realize many of them served in WWI, WWII. You realize many of them died during that war time,” Keith Beasley, Commander at American Legion Post 21, said.

Volunteers put up hundreds of flags at Tifton Memorial Gardens, and thousands at cemeteries around Tifton this morning. The flags are just one way the American Legion Post 21 in Tifton will honor them.

Vice Commander at American Legion Post 21 and Event Organizer Greg Miller expressed his gratitude for the community support.

“It is very nice to see that many people from the community come out, especially the young people. It’s nice to see the young people come out and see them showing respect for someone they have no idea who it was,” Miller said.

Miller wants to remind people that this holiday is more than just a cookout but about honoring those who fought for our country.

Today, organizers went to 23 cemeteries in Tifton and in total put out 4,500 flags to honor the lives lost.

“It’s not just another day off, it’s not just a Monday. It’s not just hamburgers and hotdogs, we’re here to celebrate service and honor servicemen that lost their lives for this country. That’s the reason for Memorial Day,” Miller said.

The American Legion Post 21 in Tifton said that they have gained 250 members from their efforts in previous programs.

