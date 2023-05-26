Ask the Expert
Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after thinking it was $2,000 prize

A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California woman recently got a pleasant surprise when finding out her lottery ticket was worth a couple million dollars.

According to the California Lottery, Ruby Evans’ million-dollar story began when she bought an Instant Prize Crossword scratch-off ticket at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton.

She scratched the ticket and thought she had won $2,000.

But when she returned to the store to obtain a claim form, the shop’s owner scanned the winning ticket and a new prize amount appeared in the amount of $2 million.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage and help my daughters,” Evans told lottery officials. “I’m having fun.”

Evans also shared that she previously won $5,000 from a lottery ticket bought at the same store.

The store owners will receive $10,000 for selling the $2 million ticket.

