Thomasville City Schools names new interim superintendent

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new interim superintendent will take the helm of the Thomasville City School system in the summer of 2023.

Dr. Fred H. Rayfield, Jr. has been appointed to the role. He will officially start on July 1.

Rayfield has an agricultural educational background with all three of his degrees being in Agricultural Education. His doctoral degree also added Educational Administration.

Originally from Coosa County, Alabama, Rayfield began work in Georgia at the University of Georgia in Terrell and Tift counties while earning his master’s degree.

He returned to Georgia in 1997, after working out of state, to a position as an educator with the Tift County School and Career and Technical Education Specialist for the Georgia Department of Education.

Rayfield was previously a superintendent for Cook, Decatur and Union counties.

He most recently served as the CTAE Director for the Tift County School System.

