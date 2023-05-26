Ask the Expert
Sumter Co. Fire, Drayton Fire find lost kayaker on Flint River

Photo of the Sumter County Fire Rescue team on scene
Photo of the Sumter County Fire Rescue team on scene(Source: Sumter County Fire Rescue)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY Ga. (WALB) - A kayaker who was lost on the Flint River was found by rescue crews Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Sumter County Fire Rescue crew was called about a person that was lost while night kayaking.

After crews with Sumter County and Drayton Fire had teams searching for the kayaker on boats of their own, they found the kayaker an hour south of Reeves Landing in Americus.

The kayaker was reportedly found cold but safe by crews on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

