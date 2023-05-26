Sumter Co. Fire, Drayton Fire find lost kayaker on Flint River

SUMTER COUNTY Ga. (WALB) - A kayaker who was lost on the Flint River was found by rescue crews Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Sumter County Fire Rescue crew was called about a person that was lost while night kayaking.

After crews with Sumter County and Drayton Fire had teams searching for the kayaker on boats of their own, they found the kayaker an hour south of Reeves Landing in Americus.

The kayaker was reportedly found cold but safe by crews on the scene.

