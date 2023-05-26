Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say

Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children needed emergency medical attention. (KYW)
By KYW Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (KYW) - A mother and father in Pennsylvania are facing charges after seven children were found living in deplorable conditions.

Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children needed emergency medical attention.

Police said they are thankful that a concerned neighbor called 911.

“It irritates me,” the neighbor, Tammy Dehaven, said.

A mother of four, Dehaven became concerned after she saw a neighbor’s child, who appeared malnourished, go into an abandoned trailer last month.

So she called the police.

“I figured the trailer park couldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “So, I figured I would call the police and see if they could come in and do something.”

Officers with the Pennridge Regional Police Department quickly responded.

They said they made a disturbing discovery at this home.

Police said seven children between the ages of four and 16 were found in the home. Police reported they were wearing filthy clothes and living in deplorable conditions, with disintegrating floors, bugs and a lack of food.

“As part of the medical treatment that the children had, there was some significant dental health issues and some issues with some eye care and malnourishment,” Pennridge Regional Police Chief Paul Dickinson said.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges “none of the seven children had any formal education, and all lacked basic knowledge.”

The affidavit also alleges some of the children did not know their own birth dates.

“It’s horrible,” Dehaven said.

Police charged the children’s parents, 47-year-old Shane Robertson and 37-year-old Crystal Robertson, with seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Both are free on bail.

“How? How could you do that to a child? I hope they’re taken care of,” Dehaven said. “That’s what they deserve. They deserve to be children.”

Some neighbors say they knew something wrong was going on inside that home, but they didn’t know who to call about it.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to...
Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York
During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he...
APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident
Dougherty County
Dougherty PD: Missing man found safe
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car

Latest News

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
A homeless man nearly died after he was dumped into a garbage truck compactor while sleeping in...
Man nearly crushed to death in trash truck
FILE - DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, center, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
DEA revokes license of drug distributor accused of turning blind eye to suspicious orders in opioid crisis