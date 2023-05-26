Over 500 flags placed around Albany to honor fallen heroes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When you look at the U.S. flag, you may think of patriotism, befitting for this upcoming Memorial Day.

But when retired U.S. Army Dan Brewer looks at a flag he thinks of all the people that sacrificed their lives.

“I put faces to it. You know, when you’ve served four combat tours, a lot of people that died for that flag. It’s one of those questions you never can resolve in your mind, why did others die and you didn’t?” Brewer said.

That’s why the Albany American Legion Post 30 put over 500 flags up throughout the Albany community. Each one is dedicated to over 100 fallen heroes in the Albany and Lee County area, among the over 1 million fallen heroes nationwide.

Retired U.S. army Dan Brewer remembers all the friends he lost during his 35 years of service. (walb)

“I hope that the things we do help educate the younger generation that freedom isn’t free. Freedom was never free, and somebody paid for it,” Brewer said.

Sacrifices like Leesburg native Lance Cpl. Steven Sutton who gave his life in 2012.

“Steven is my hero,” Glynn Sutton, Steven’s dad, said.

Glynn Sutton lost his son Lance Cpl. Steven Sutton in May of 2012. (walb)

Sutton was serving in Afghanistan at the time when he was killed in action. Glynn and those who served with him said they remember him fondly as an inspiration.

“When you want to quit, you look up to him and you find out he’s not quitting so you don’t quit,” Miguel Lopez, who served with Sutton, said.

And that’s something Brewer says we should never forget.

“He gave his life for this country. An honorable thing and something that we should think about, honor and reflect on; what he and so many other men and woman have done in the service of this country,” Brewer said.

The flag dedication is only the start of the Memorial Day remembrance. On Monday, May 29 at 7:45 a.m., the Albany American Legion Post 30 will host a Memorial Day breakfast with special speakers including Congressman Sanford Bishop. It will be hosted in Albany at the American Legion Post 30 located at 2916 Gillionville Road.

