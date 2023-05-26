Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after car flees from authorities, crashes into guidewires

Photo of the crashed vehicle after it hit the utility pole guidewires
Photo of the crashed vehicle after it hit the utility pole guidewires(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been charged with multiple crimes after a traffic stop ended in a car crashing into guidewires.

On Thursday around 1:20 p.m., a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle due to a brake light being out.

The driver in the vehicle then tried to flee from the deputy, prompting deputies and Leesburg police officers to come to the area, per a release.

The driver, Jessie Jamal Acres, then reportedly tried to hit a deputy’s vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was then stopped in the 700 block of Creekside Drive area after hitting utility pole guidewires.

After trying to run from the scene on foot, Acres and the passenger in the vehicle were both arrested.

Photo of Jessie Acres
Photo of Jessie Acres(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Acres was taken to the Lee County Jail on multiple charges including:

  • Three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer
  • One count of aggravated assault
  • Brake light violation
  • Driving without a license
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Authorities say he was also on probation and had warrants for his arrest in Dougherty County.

The passenger was charged with misdemeanor charges.

