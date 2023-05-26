Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to...
Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York
During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he...
APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident
2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Americus man pleads guilty in stolen rifles case

Latest News

Over 500 flags were put up to honor over 1 million heroes that lost their lives on the front...
Over 500 flags placed around Albany to honor fallen heroes
GBI sketch of "Baby Jane Doe"
GBI making new push for information in 1988 ‘Baby Jane Doe’ cold case
GBI makes new push for information in 1988 ‘Baby Jane Doe’ cold case
The Albany Recreation Center says this is part of the essential upkeep for the course.
Albany golf course to close ahead of maintenance
Over 500 flags placed around Albany to honor fallen heroes