GBI making new push for information in 1988 ‘Baby Jane Doe’ cold case

WARE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Downloading an app. That’s how simple it is nowadays to send in a tip that could change somebody’s life. And the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is encouraging anyone who knows anything about a 35-year-old cold case, to do just that.

On September 21, 1988, a timber worker was going through the woods in Ware County just outside of Waycross when he made a shocking discovery. WALB spoke with Jason Seacrist, GBI special agent in charge, about the case in March.

“I say ‘baby,’ a child approximately 3 years old, that’s what was determined was inside of a duffel bag that was also inside of a suitcase that was inside the tv cabinet,” Seacrist said. “And the concrete had also been added in there. It was a Black female.”

"Baby Jane Doe's" remains were found on September 21st, 1988, inside a duffle bag, that was also inside of a suitcase that was inside of a TV cabinet with concrete poured inside. (WALB)

Investigators believe the girl had been dead two or three months before she was even found. Throughout the investigation, they’ve cross-referenced searches in several other states that fit her general description but haven’t been able to identify her. But they believe someone in the Albany area may know something.

“We do think that there’s an Albany connection,” Seacrist said. “Close to the TV cabinet where the remains were found was an Albany Herald. And based on the conditions of the scene and everything, we believe that that was associated with the TV cabinet.”

Currently, the cause of death of the girl has not been found. But law enforcement believes she likely died in a different place than where she was found.

The GBI is asking anyone who knows anything that might help the case at all to call (1-800) 597-8477 or fill out an online tip here.

