GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges

2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer(Source: WALB)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The head of the Cairo Fire Department has been arrested on theft charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Thursday around 1 p.m., GBI agents arrested Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer, 45, on charges of two counts of theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of office.

The investigation into Schafer began in on May 11 after District Attorney Joe Mulholland requested the GBI to look into specific purchases by the Cairo Fire Department, per a release.

The GBI said they found questionable purchases after reviewing financial records.

Additional theft charges are expected as the investigation continues, per officials.

He is currently in the Grady County Jail.

The current status of Schafer’s employment has yet to be confirmed by the Cario Fire Department.

If anyone has information on Schafer or the investigation, they are asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.

We will update you with more as we continue to follow this story.

