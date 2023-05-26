Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

A fantastic stretch through Memorial Day

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with a few peaks of sun and breezy as highs rise into the mid-upper 70s Friday afternoon. Clouds clear through the evening which allows temperatures to tumble into the 50s for a cool Saturday morning. Despite tons of sunshine temperatures remain cooler than average with highs in the mid 70s.

Much cooler low-mid 50s Sunday morning then a tad warmer as highs rise into the low 80s. This benign weather pattern continues into next week. Memorial Day shaping up to be one of the best in years. A sun/cloud mix but overall nice and pleasantly warm mid 80s.

Little fanfare with mostly dry conditions until a slight chance of rain and more seasonal upper 80s return. through the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to...
Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York
2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he...
APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident
This resident's tax increased so much that they said they must file an appeal.
Lowndes Co. residents in an uproar over increased property tax

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm Friday May 26
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cool and mostly dry through Memorial Day