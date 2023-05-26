A fantastic stretch through Memorial Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with a few peaks of sun and breezy as highs rise into the mid-upper 70s Friday afternoon. Clouds clear through the evening which allows temperatures to tumble into the 50s for a cool Saturday morning. Despite tons of sunshine temperatures remain cooler than average with highs in the mid 70s.

Much cooler low-mid 50s Sunday morning then a tad warmer as highs rise into the low 80s. This benign weather pattern continues into next week. Memorial Day shaping up to be one of the best in years. A sun/cloud mix but overall nice and pleasantly warm mid 80s.

Little fanfare with mostly dry conditions until a slight chance of rain and more seasonal upper 80s return. through the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.