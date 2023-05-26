Ask the Expert
Authorities looking for woman who brought raccoon to Petco for nail trim, let other customers kiss it

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) – Authorities in Maine are looking for a woman who they say brought a baby raccoon into a Petco store to get its nailed trimmed, potentially exposing several people to rabies.

In a Facebook post from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, officials said the woman brought the baby raccoon into the Petco store in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials released surveillance photos of the woman holding the animal.

The unidentified woman in the photos brought the racoon into the store to have its nails trimmed. While waiting, many different people handled the raccoon, and some even kissed it.

The store’s manager was alerted to the raccoon and asked the woman to leave the store. The manager then contacted the Maine CDC and the Maine Warden Service.

It is illegal to own wildlife in Maine, and Petco does not trim raccoon nails.

Officials are asking anyone who came in contact with the raccoon to immediately seek medical attention for the potential exposure to rabies. Rabies is 100% fatal unless treated promptly after exposure.

Though it is not known if the raccoon had rabies, raccoons are one of the most common carriers of the disease.

Rabies spreads when an infected animal’s saliva gets into a person’s skin, eyes, nose or mouth.

Anyone with information regarding the woman with the raccoon was asked to call the Maine Warden Service at 1-800-452-4664.

To keep yourself protected, officials said always enjoy wildlife from a distance. Never feed them, approach or handle them, and never attempt to move them.

