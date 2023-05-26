Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany home shot up over 5 times, investigation underway

The shooting incident happened in the 1300 block of W Whitney Avenue.
The shooting incident happened in the 1300 block of W Whitney Avenue.(KWTX #1)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany home was shot up over five times on Sunday after it was detected by gunshot technology, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting incident happened in the 1300 block of W. Whitney Avenue.

The report states a woman told police that her house had been shot up. The woman told police she believed she knew who shot at her home and that she saw a brown or tan SUV leave the area.

The report states the home had over five bullet holes and at least seven shell casings were found.

The woman said her two children were at home at the time of the shooting. She also told police that no one was injured.

The shooting incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car

Latest News

Thomasville interim superintendent Dr. Fred H. Rayfield, Jr.
Thomasville City Schools names new interim superintendent
Farming practices have evolved over time in order to accommodate new technology and the world’s...
Southwest Ga. professor details his plans for his research of the farm of the future
The commission says it is doing it's best to figure out its next move.
Dougherty Co. Commission planning next move following county administrator’s termination
The current location will be transitioned into the teen center when the new location is finished.
Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club purchases downtown Cairo location for expansion