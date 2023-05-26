Albany home shot up over 5 times, investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany home was shot up over five times on Sunday after it was detected by gunshot technology, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting incident happened in the 1300 block of W. Whitney Avenue.

The report states a woman told police that her house had been shot up. The woman told police she believed she knew who shot at her home and that she saw a brown or tan SUV leave the area.

The report states the home had over five bullet holes and at least seven shell casings were found.

The woman said her two children were at home at the time of the shooting. She also told police that no one was injured.

The shooting incident is still under investigation.

