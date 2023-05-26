Albany golf course to close ahead of maintenance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River Municipal Golf Course will be closed at the end of May for workers to complete a maintenance project.

The course will be closed from noon on Tuesday, May 30 through May 31 to aerate the grounds.

The back nine of the course will be the last portion of the 18-hole course to remain open until May 30 at noon if players would like to play before the work begins.

They will reopen on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 a.m.

Flint River Golf Course can be found at 2000 McAdams Road in Albany.

