Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany golf course to close ahead of maintenance

The Albany Recreation Center says this is part of the essential upkeep for the course.
The Albany Recreation Center says this is part of the essential upkeep for the course.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint River Municipal Golf Course will be closed at the end of May for workers to complete a maintenance project.

The course will be closed from noon on Tuesday, May 30 through May 31 to aerate the grounds.

The back nine of the course will be the last portion of the 18-hole course to remain open until May 30 at noon if players would like to play before the work begins.

They will reopen on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 a.m.

Flint River Golf Course can be found at 2000 McAdams Road in Albany.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to...
Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York
During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he...
APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident
2020 Photo of Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer
GBI arrests Cairo fire chief on theft charges
Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Americus man pleads guilty in stolen rifles case

Latest News

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint mugshot
UGA football player arrested, charged with reckless driving
Albany teams compete in the 2023 June Bug Classic
Southland Academy student finds golf success after accident
Two Lee Co. High golfers commit to GMC