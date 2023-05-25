Ask the Expert
What is a ‘ghost kitchen’?

By WALB News Team and Madison Foglio
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio will speak with Clay Poole, environmental health director for the Southwest Health District, discussing the concept of “ghost kitchens” from a health department standpoint for WALB News Now.

A ghost kitchen is a virtual kitchen — it’s not visible to the public and the food operation does not operate out of a restaurant kitchen. A ghost kitchen only serves people through delivery and pick-up services.

They will be discussing the requirements ghost kitchens need to meet from the health department, the rise in illegal food operations that are not permitted and inspected by the health department and guidance on how to tell if you are ordering from a permitted restaurant.

