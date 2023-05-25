Valdosta Housing Authority bringing resources to residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Strengthening rural communities and the people who live there are two ways that the Valdosta Housing Authority hopes to generate a successful economy.

Over a dozen organizations gathered at Robert L. Jenkins Community Center on Wednesday in Valdosta to bridge the gap between the community and the people who serve the community and bring life-changing resources to many.

“It is vital for residents or anyone that lives in a low-income area to have easy access to the things that are available,” Angela Greer, resident services director for the Valdosta House Authority, said. “Any type of information that can help them live a more stable life; we are being the change.”

The event was held at the Robert L. Jenkins Community Center to help out the residents in Hudson Dockett Homes. (Source: WALB)

Community Organized Relief Effort, South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, Legacy Behavioral Health and a Valdosta author attended the event to offer support and resources that the Hudson Dockett Community is in need of.

“I think it’s really important, especially the resources they had today: the Girl Scouts, the group against homelessness,” Aja Davis, a Valdosta author, said. “This block party is really uplifting the community and focusing on the children within the community.”

Valdosta Housing Authority’s Royal Ross Program says this isn’t the first time they’ve brought these resources to those that are in need. And they plan to do so every three to four months.

Mayor Scott James Matheson of Valdosta attended today's event to thank all the organizations for helping out the community. (Source: WALB)

Some of the resources include free COVID-19 vaccines, free HIV testing, mental health information and even financial literacy information.

“A very big component of financial literacy is making sure from a young age all the way up to the later years, everybody understands what’s going on with their finances,” Shannon Hauser, agency owner for Country Financial, said. “These types of events are so important for our community because it reminds us of what a wonderful community we live in.”

Although organizations and businesses were present to help with needed resources, residents weren’t the only ones that benefited. Businesses were able to bring awareness to needed resources they offer.

“A lot of times in the communities that we serve, a lot of people are disproportionate individuals who do not have access to getting certain places that some people might. So, the reason that this is good is to meet people where they are and get the community to spread awareness. And that’s what our business is doing here,” Ebony Resurreccion, HIV prevention coordinator for the Department of Public Health, said.

