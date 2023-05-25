Ask the Expert
Unseasonably cool and mostly dry through Memorial Day

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite some lingering clouds much brighter and drier across SGA. Tonight, tranquil conditions hold as lows drop into the low 60s. Looking and feeling more like early Spring as a NE breeze keeps cooler and drier air in place.

Into the weekend breezy, sunny and unseasonably cool. Highs in the mid-upper 70s while lows drop into the mid 50s Saturday then low 50s on Sunday. Mostly dry with the exception of isolated showers Sunday afternoon. As an area of low pressure churns north toward the Carolina coast wrap around moisture could push a few showers back into #SGA.

For the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day, a warming trend as highs rise into the low 80s then upper 80s near 90 on Wednesday through the end of the week Rain chances are slim the next 7 days.

