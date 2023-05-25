Ask the Expert
Remains of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient arrives in Americus ahead of his burial

After remaining unnamed for decades, his remains were identified by DNA in April 2023
After remaining unnamed for decades, his remains were identified by DNA in April 2023.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus native and Korean War veteran whose remains went unidentified for years has now returned to Georgia.

Army Cpl. Luther H. Story’s remains were brought to Americus by a police escort on Wednesday.

Graveside services will be performed by Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus before he will be buried in Andersonville.

Story was an Americus native and a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division.

He was reported killed in action on Sept. 1, 1950, at just 19 years old, during A battle with the Korean People’s Army near Naktong River, South Korea. There, Army records say he displayed conspicuous bravery during intense combat.

Story was awarded the nation’s highest award, the Medal of Honor, for his heroic actions that day.

After several years of being missing in action, scientists from Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Story’s remains.

Story’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu-- along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Funeral services are scheduled for Memorial Day, Monday 29 at 2 p.m.

WALB will be at the services.

To read more about Story’s heroism, click here.

