Police: Around $40K in meth confiscated during Bainbridge traffic stop

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Florida residents traveling through Bainbridge were arrested on drug charges on Saturday after an officer made a traffic stop.

According to a report, a Bainbridge officer made a traffic stop on a car on the Tallahassee Highway.

While talking with the people in the car, the officer then decided to search the vehicle.

During the search, police say they found around five pounds of methamphetamine, a small bag possibly containing cocaine and a firearm.

The Florida residents, who are currently unnamed, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine with other charges pending.

Bainbridge police estimate that the amount of meth they found would have a street value of around $40,000.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

