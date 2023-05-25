Ask the Expert
Man pleads guilty to 2022 estranged relationship turned shooting death

Demarcus Laquan Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Demarcus Laquan Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(Source: Tift County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in connection to a 2022 estranged relationship turned deadly shooting incident, according to the Tift Superior Court.

Demarcus Brown pleaded guilty to malice and felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and kidnapping in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson.

Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He pleaded guilty before his trial was scheduled to begin.

“I commend Investigator (Roberto) Torres and Tifton PD and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case and our team from the DA’s Office in preparing this case for trial,” Bryce Johnson, Tifton circuit district attorney, said of those that worked on the case. “Their hard work made (Thursday’s) resolution possible.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

