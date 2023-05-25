Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Cool the rule through the Memorial Day weekend
Terrific Thursday with a cooler start, more sunshine and a lower humidity afternoon. Friday brings the breeze. The weekend has it unseasonable cool. Warming beg
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terrific Thursday with a cooler start, more sunshine and a lower humidity afternoon. Friday brings the breeze. The weekend has it unseasonable cool. Warming begins Memorial Day. Rain should stay away. Temperatures should finally approach average by the end of next week with slight rain chances.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Kinshasa Khoershue Shropshire was wanted on several charges, including kidnapping and robbery...
APD: Man wanted on kidnapping, battery charges
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Beautiful weather heading into the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday May 24
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather