Dougherty PD asking for help finding missing man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with autism.

Lathan Turner, 19, has been missing from his home on Old Dominion Road since 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. He’s wearing khaki pants and a white button-up shirt.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 430-6600 or (229) 894-5003.

