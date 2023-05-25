Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty PD asking for help finding missing man

The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Lathan Turner, who has been...
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding Lathan Turner, who has been missing since early Thursday morning.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with autism.

Lathan Turner, 19, has been missing from his home on Old Dominion Road since 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. He’s wearing khaki pants and a white button-up shirt.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 430-6600 or (229) 894-5003.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
1 shot to death, another injured in Americus shooting

Latest News

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
1 shot to death, another injured in Americus shooting
A ghost kitchen is a virtual kitchen — it’s not visible to the public and the food operation...
What is a ‘ghost kitchen’?
Americus native and Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther H. Story
Remains of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient arrive in Americus ahead of his burial
‘I definitely say diabetes boosts my confidence level sometimes’: Moultrie teen uses her condition to bring awareness