Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man wanted in connection to the carjacking of an Uber driver in Dougherty County was arrested in New York, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester.

Miller was wanted in connection to the carjacking incident that happened Monday.

DCP officials said Miller was arrested while driving the stolen car and was also in possession of the gun used in the carjacking. The gun was reported as stolen, police said.

Miller will be extradited back to Dougherty County for booking.

