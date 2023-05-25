Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. Uber carjacking suspect arrested in New York

Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to...
Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester. Miller was wanted in connection to the carjacking incident that happened Monday.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man wanted in connection to the carjacking of an Uber driver in Dougherty County was arrested in New York, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Romain Miller, 31, was arrested Wednesday in Westchester.

Miller was wanted in connection to the carjacking incident that happened Monday.

DCP officials said Miller was arrested while driving the stolen car and was also in possession of the gun used in the carjacking. The gun was reported as stolen, police said.

Miller will be extradited back to Dougherty County for booking.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide

Latest News

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Dougherty County
Dougherty PD: Missing man found safe
A ghost kitchen is a virtual kitchen — it’s not visible to the public and the food operation...
What is a ‘ghost kitchen’?
Americus native and Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther H. Story
Remains of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient arrive in Americus ahead of his burial