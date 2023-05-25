APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was injured and is facing an elderly abuse charge after getting into a fight with an 87-year-old, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police say they were first called to the scene of a shooting on Thursday in the 1600 block of Malone Drive.

During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he lived with got into a fight.

During the fight, Lewis reportedly knocked the elderly man off a chair and to the ground when the 87-year-old grabbed his gun and shot Lewis in the hand and legs several times, according to a release.

Lewis was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Police say he will be charged with elderly abuse once released from the hospital.

APD has not released any possible charges the 87-year-old man may be facing.

WALB News 10 has asked for more information on this incident and any pending charges.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.