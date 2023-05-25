Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Albany man shot by 87-year-old in fight incident

During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he...
During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he lived with got into a fight.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was injured and is facing an elderly abuse charge after getting into a fight with an 87-year-old, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police say they were first called to the scene of a shooting on Thursday in the 1600 block of Malone Drive.

During the investigation, police say they found that Jamie Lewis, 22, and an 87-year-old man he lived with got into a fight.

During the fight, Lewis reportedly knocked the elderly man off a chair and to the ground when the 87-year-old grabbed his gun and shot Lewis in the hand and legs several times, according to a release.

Lewis was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Police say he will be charged with elderly abuse once released from the hospital.

APD has not released any possible charges the 87-year-old man may be facing.

WALB News 10 has asked for more information on this incident and any pending charges.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car

Latest News

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
2 shot to death in Americus homicide
Demarcus Laquan Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man pleads guilty to 2022 estranged relationship turned shooting death
During the search, police say they found around five pounds of methamphetamine, a small bag...
Police: Around $40K in meth confiscated during Bainbridge traffic stop
Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Americus man pleads guilty in stolen rifles case