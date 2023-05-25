2 Southwest Ga. students to tour Washington D.C.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia students are getting the chance to see the nation’s capital. It’s all thanks to a partnership between Sumter EMC and the Washington Youth Tour program. Two lucky students from Lee County were among the 105 students chosen for the program.

There are 33 EMCs, or Electric Membership Corporations, out of the 41 across Georgia that are participating in the Washington Youth Tour.

During their seven-day trip, students will meet lawmakers and see important monuments that makeup Washington’s rich history. They’ll even get to see the Supreme Court Building.

Abby Ella Hamsley and Abby Henderson, both juniors at Lee County High School, were chosen for the program. Joshua McCain a sophomore at Chattahoochee County High School in Cusseta, Georgia was also chosen.

“When you see students’ lives change like that you know that they can be. So, I hope our three students will take this trip and realize that it’s a growing experience for them to see that maybe they would like to do something else with their lives than what they thought they would,” Tonya Jones, Washington Youth Tour coordinator and community relations specialist, said.

Youth coordinators say that will continue this tradition and will start selecting the next round of students this December for the 2024 candidates.

If your child is interested in the program, they should contact their local EMC.

