Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 shot to death, another injured in Americus shooting

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country...
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive about shots being fired.(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday night homicide in Americus is under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive about shots being fired.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as Michael Atkins, 24, was shot to death. The other man was taken to the hospital.

“This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” Americus police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving a High School...
2 killed including a Cairo High School senior and 3 injured in Mitchell County crash
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just...
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car
Kinshasa Khoershue Shropshire was wanted on several charges, including kidnapping and robbery...
APD: Man wanted on kidnapping, battery charges

Latest News

A ghost kitchen is a virtual kitchen — it’s not visible to the public and the food operation...
What is a ‘ghost kitchen’?
Americus native and Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther H. Story
Remains of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient arrive in Americus ahead of his burial
‘I definitely say diabetes boosts my confidence level sometimes’: Moultrie teen uses her condition to bring awareness
Remains of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient arrives in Americus ahead of his burial