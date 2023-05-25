1 shot to death, another injured in Americus shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday night homicide in Americus is under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive about shots being fired.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as Michael Atkins, 24, was shot to death. The other man was taken to the hospital.

“This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” Americus police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

