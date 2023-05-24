USDA grants and loans coming to several Southwest Georgia organizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop has announced new USDA funding totaling in the millions coming to several companies and organizations in South Georgia.

The grants and loans are part of a USDA Rural Development program as well as other federal initiatives and funds.

Funds for city and county organizations as well as companies include:

$140.6 million in loans and grants - Georgia Transmission Corp, which services Southwest Georgia as well as parts of Alabama and Florida, is receiving funding for projects including 18 new miles of transmission line, upgrading 89 transmission lines

$22 million - Sumter EMC will receive funds to connect and build and improve 295 miles of connection line.

$712,500 - The Early County Hospital Authority will receive grant funds to help buy two ambulances, two stretchers, a nurse call system and other medical equipment

$299,000 - The Flint River Fresh, Inc. will receive grant funds for vehicles, equipment and machinery intended to improve access to fresh foods in Dougherty County and the local area

$50,000 grant and $37,300 in loans - The city of Blakely will receive funds to purchase two police patrol vehicles

$150,000 in grants and loans - The Early County Board of Commissioners will receive funds for police patrol vehicles for county law enforcement, computers, radios and other technology for the Early County Jail and a mower to maintain the county

$50,000 - The Miller County Board of Commissioners will receive funds to buy a tractor and mower

“With USDA leading the charge and through its many programs tailored to the unique challenges our rural areas face, we are building partnerships that improve infrastructure, create jobs, and grow these communities. That is why I continue to fight in Congress to robustly fund USDA Rural Development,” Congressman Bishop said.

