Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Saturn’s rings might not be around for much longer, relatively speaking.

A new analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini Mission suggests the rings might disappear in a few hundred million years.

That timespan is not very long considering our solar system formed about 4.6 billion years ago.

Scientists also said Saturn did not always have rings. They believe the rings were still forming when the dinosaurs were around.

Saturn’s rings are mostly made out of ice with a little bit of rocky dust.

Scientists believe meteorites push material toward Saturn as they enter the rings, which is why the rings are fading.

The analysis is published in the journal Icarus and was confirmed by two additional studies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
He reportedly has at least six felony convictions of meth distribution in multiple Southwest...
Valdosta man sentenced to over a decade in prison for meth distribution
The carjacking happened on Monday afternoon on North Jefferson Street.
‘This is scary’: Dougherty Co. Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint, police say
Photo of the boat theft suspects Tim Pafford and Katrina Chancey
Suspects in boat thefts wanted in several South Georgia counties

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter who propped feet on Pelosi’s desk in photo sentenced to over 4 years
In this image provided by U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his wife...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
Cesar Olalde was taken to jail and booked for capital murder.
Court records: Suspect accused of killing parents, siblings claims they were cannibals