Real-time crime center coming to Albany’s Law Enforcement Center

On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission unanimously approved the Law Enforcement Center getting...
On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission unanimously approved the Law Enforcement Center getting a real-time crime center. (Source:WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Law Enforcement Center will soon get a new center to help track and fight crime in real-time.

On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission unanimously approved the Law Enforcement Center getting a real-time crime center.

The commission approved a $519,843.66 purchase for equipment, tech support and furnishings for the center.

🚔 Here’s what will be included in the new real-time crime center 🚔
  • The real-time crime center will be housed at the Law Enforcement Center on Oglethorpe Boulevard.
  • The center will include six workstations.
  • The equipment purchased includes:
    • Eight 4X2 video wall displays along with a 98″ planar conference room display, two Logitech cameras with mounts, eight ceiling speakers, two ceiling mics, two audio digital signal processors, two Microsoft Surface Pro 8 laptops, one spare Planar video wall display, Constant Uptime software and support, six Endurance Series consoles for the office area, two Endurance Series console for crime center area, one collaboration table, one storage credenza with adjustable shelves, one conference room table and all applicable cables, accessories, mounts and power supply.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

