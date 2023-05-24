Real-time crime center coming to Albany’s Law Enforcement Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Law Enforcement Center will soon get a new center to help track and fight crime in real-time.

On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission unanimously approved the Law Enforcement Center getting a real-time crime center.

The commission approved a $519,843.66 purchase for equipment, tech support and furnishings for the center.

🚔 Here’s what will be included in the new real-time crime center 🚔

The real-time crime center will be housed at the Law Enforcement Center on Oglethorpe Boulevard.

The center will include six workstations.

The equipment purchased includes: Eight 4X2 video wall displays along with a 98″ planar conference room display, two Logitech cameras with mounts, eight ceiling speakers, two ceiling mics, two audio digital signal processors, two Microsoft Surface Pro 8 laptops, one spare Planar video wall display, Constant Uptime software and support, six Endurance Series consoles for the office area, two Endurance Series console for crime center area, one collaboration table, one storage credenza with adjustable shelves, one conference room table and all applicable cables, accessories, mounts and power supply.



