Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found eligible to graduate. (Source: KWTX)
By Alex Fulton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A high school in Texas has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after most of the senior class was found ineligible to graduate.

According to the Marlin Independent School District, the ceremony has been pushed to June to give nearly 30 seniors more time to meet graduation requirements.

According to an audit from the district, 28 of 33 seniors at Marlin High School did not meet the graduation requirements due to their attendance or grades.

“We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential,” said Superintendent Darryl Henson. “Students will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas.”

Alondra Alvarado is among the five that met the graduation requirements.

“They told us that because of the students that didn’t meet the requirements it wouldn’t be fair for only five students to walk the stage,” Alvarado said.

Salvador Guerrero is one of the 28 seniors who was told he was not eligible to graduate. He said he learned last week that he needs to complete the STAAR test for an online U.S. history course, but the test is not available until the summer.

“It’s a bag of emotions, anxiety, and a bit of disappointment,” he said.

The decision to reschedule the school’s graduation ceremony was made this week. School officials said they are also planning a mandatory meeting with seniors and their parents Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
Photo of Montana Carroll in her Cairo Syrupmaker Band uniform.
Cairo High School senior dies in car crash days before graduation
He reportedly has at least six felony convictions of meth distribution in multiple Southwest...
Valdosta man sentenced to over a decade in prison for meth distribution
The carjacking happened on Monday afternoon on North Jefferson Street.
‘This is scary’: Dougherty Co. Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint, police say
Photo of the boat theft suspects Tim Pafford and Katrina Chancey
Suspects in boat thefts wanted in several South Georgia counties

Latest News

Saturn's rings may disappear in a few hundred million years.
Saturn’s iconic rings are disappearing, study says
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
The grants and loans are part of a USDA Rural Development program.
USDA grants and loans coming to several Southwest Georgia organizations
VIDEO: Strong powerful winds from Typhoon Mawar
1 year later, Uvalde shooting still changing ASU active shooter training
1 year later, Uvalde shooting still changing ASU active shooter training