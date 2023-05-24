City leaders still pushing plan to revitalize East Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are still moving forward with their initiative to revitalize East Albany.

However, the East Albany revision plan has hit a few bumps along the road.

“We have not been able to really move as exponentially as we would like to although we do have some accomplishments that are in place,” said John Hawthrone, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “These are the areas that are high poverty, housing conditions are not good. This investment in the community’s economic development is largely missing. So East Albany is just one of those three communities, East Albany, South Albany and Enterprise.”

Quest Community Development Corporation is an Atlanta-based organization that Howard said he and his constituents were impressed by as the organization has made major improvements on the west side of Atlanta.

“This is just one of the companies that we’re talking with,” Hawthorne said. “We have other potential housing developers and other companies that have shown an interest in Albany. So, we will meet with each one of them to see what part of it they would like to play in not only East Albany revitalization. But the three neighborhoods in our neighborhood revitalization strategy area.”

City leaders also took the organization on a tour of Albany in hopes that they’ll want to help develop the community.

“When developers come and tenants come, your first impression is your last impression,” Jon Howard, Ward One Albany city commissioner, said. “We’re going to show them the good side, and we’re going to also show them some sides where we certainly need some improvement.”

City leaders will continue to meet with different organizations and assess what needs to be fixed. There is no set timeline for the revitalization project yet.

