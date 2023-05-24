Beautiful weather heading into the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Other than isolated areas of light rain, it’s been mostly dry with an overcast holding Wednesday afternoon. Drier air is filtering into SGA with gradual clearing through the evening. Otherwise pleasantly cool as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Thursday kicks off an extended period with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably mild late May temperatures. You’ll want to start your days early with lows in the upper 50s. The afternoons just as nice with low humidity and highs mid-upper 70s through the holiday weekend.

A sun/cloud mix and breezy Saturday as an area of low-pressure tracks north off the eastern seaboard. Wrap around moisture may push in a few sprinkles but overall dry conditions prevail. Just as nice but warmer Memorial Day with lows low 60s and highs low-mid 80s. A sun/cloud mix follows into the midweek as highs to average upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

