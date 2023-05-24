Ask the Expert
APD: Passenger hanging out car window shoots at another car

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man’s car was shot during a shooting incident on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue to reports of a car being shot just before 3 a.m.

Once an Albany officer arrived, the victim told him that the car he was driving was shot by a person hanging out of the vehicle driving in front of him, per the report.

The victim reportedly said that the passenger in the vehicle was the one who shot at him.

Another victim who was in the car at the time told police they also witnessed the passenger fire at them.

No injuries were reported.

Albany police say they found a bullet hole in the windshield and bullet debris in the vehicle, the report stated.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

