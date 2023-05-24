3 Albany apartments shot at during same shooting, reports say

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Albany apartments were shot in a flurry of gunfire early on Sunday, per police reports.

The reports of gunfire from apartment residents in the 600 block of Mission Court came just before 1 a.m.

All of the residents say they heard several gunshots. Some said they heard around four to five shots during the shooting, according to the reports.

In all cases, Albany police listed in the incidents that each resident reported no injuries. But they all said their windows were shot.

No suspect information was listed by police.

