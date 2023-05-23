Temporary lane closure expected on E. Broad Avenue in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a temporary lane closure in the 1500 block of E. Broad Avenue in Albany.

According to the release by the City of Albany, the westbound lane of the 1500 block of E. Broad Avenue will be temporarily closed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The closure is reportedly due to crews clearing a ditch.

According to the release, the closure will last until noon or until the work is complete.

The release said the closure will cause traffic delays and encourages drivers to find an alternate route while work is underway.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.