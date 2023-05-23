Ask the Expert
Rainy weather into midweek

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cloudy and active start to the week. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms made for a very damp and dreary Monday. Into early evening there’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with gusty winds and hail. Rainy weather continues with several more rounds likely into midweek. Most of #SGA remains under a Flood Watch until 2:00am Wednesday. Expect rainfall amounts of 1-3″ and possibly higher before drier air returns on Wednesday.

As a weak upper low tracks from the across the SE you’ll need to hold on to the raingear. Also don’t be alarmed by the unseasonably cooler temperatures for late May. Tuesday’s forecast highs will only reach upper 60s low 70s which runs about 15° below average. As the low moves out Wednesday, drier air follows and temperatures slowly rise but remain slightly below average the rest of the week and through the holiday weekend. Highs return to the 80s while lows hold in the upper 50s around 60.

