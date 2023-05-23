Ask the Expert
Drier days ahead

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A different day but the same conditions of overcast, wet and unseasonably cool weather. Today’s highs upper 60s to mid 70s were 15-20° cooler than average.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have been on and off across SGA. Expect areas of light to moderate rain through the evening. Also, a Flood Watch, which covers mainly our southern counties, remains in effect until 2:00am Wednesday. The last round of rain quickly clears Wednesday morning as drier air returns. Clouds linger with peaks of sun through the afternoon.

As clearing continues temperatures rise as highs top mid-upper 70s then low 80s while lows hold in the upper 50s through the holiday weekend. Seasonably warm upper 80s kick off the unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day. Look for an extended dry period including the holiday.

