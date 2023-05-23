Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. police search for man suspected of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint

Officials say the female victim was giving the offender a ride at the time of the incident.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle was stolen from a woman at gunpoint on Monday afternoon in Dougherty County, according to officials.

A release by the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) said officers were sent around 1:15 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Jefferson Street about a vehicle being stolen.

Officials say the female victim was giving the suspect a ride. She was not hurt.

Police are still searching for the vehicle, a silver 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the suspect, who is described as a black male with a muscular build and dreadlocks. He reportedly stands around 5′10 to 6′ tall.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of the vehicle or suspect is asked to call DCPD at (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

WALB News 10’s Lenah Allen will have more on the incident including information from investigators on WALB News 10 at 4 and 5 p.m.

