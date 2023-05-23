Crisp Co. Jail inmate suffers burns after fight with hot water

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp Co. inmate was taken to the hospital after several inmates got into a fight that involved hot water, per the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Detention officers were asked to respond to the fight on Sunday around 8:15 p.m.

The fight, which was reportedly between three inmates, resulted in the burning water being thrown on one of the inmates, per the CCSO.

That inmate was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for burn treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

The sheriff’s office reports that the inmates were able to heat the water using an electrical outlet that was tampered with.

Officials say this is an active investigation and charges are currently pending.

