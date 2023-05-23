Cairo High School senior dies in a car crash days before graduation

Cairo, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo High School senior lost her life in a fatal car crash Monday night, less than a week before graduation.

According to Cairo High School Principal Willam Huff, this is the second student that has died this year in the senior class.

Montana Carroll is the daughter of Becky Carroll, the school’s bookkeeper for the district’s food service department. Huff said he felt as if Montana was his own.

“For a lot of our kids, it brings back memories of Lewis, so you know it’s been a tough day. Kids become yours, so I’ve lost two, and my concern and my prayers are with their friends that are very very close to them because grief affects so many people in so many different ways,” Huff said.

Corrine Carrillo, a graduating senior, told WALB that Carroll was known for her involvement in the Cairo Syrupmaker Band playing the saxophone. Other students told WALB she would always bring life to practices and on game days.

“She would always make sure everyone was hype and made sure everyone had fun. She liked to goof off. She tried to make as make as many friends as she could. She will be missed, and we will miss her,” a student said.

There will be a balloon release ceremony on Wednesday, and students will honor her at graduation on Friday night.

As of now, no further details have been released by law enforcement about the accident.

