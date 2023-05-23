Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Baby elephant rescued from cement drainage pond as mother watches

Rescuers in Thailand helped save a baby elephant trapped in a cement drainage pond.
Rescuers in Thailand helped save a baby elephant trapped in a cement drainage pond.(Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A baby elephant was rescued after it fell into a cement drainage pond at a golf course in Thailand.

Staff at the Chatrium Golf Resort in the Chanthaburi Province said they found the baby elephant trapped in a 6-foot-deep cement drain on May 15. They also said the baby elephant’s mother was watching over it.

After the rescue, the baby elephant was reunited with his mother.
After the rescue, the baby elephant was reunited with his mother.(Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Staff and volunteers came from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary and coordinated with veterinarians and Marine Corps rangers to rescue the elephant.

Rescuers used a backhoe truck to dig out a path for the baby elephant.

A video and photos show the rescuers digging the elephant out of the hole and breaking apart the cement walls as the mother elephant watches.

Officials said the mother and baby were reunited after the rescue and returned to their herd in the forest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
‘Who’s going to run the county?’: Dougherty Co. administrator out in tie-breaking vote
He reportedly has at least six felony convictions of meth distribution in multiple Southwest...
Valdosta man sentenced to over a decade in prison for meth distribution
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people

Latest News

The carjacking happened on Monday afternoon on North Jefferson Street.
‘This is scary’: Dougherty Co. Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint, police say
The Sumter 4-H Extension Office is selling these blue reflective house number signs. (Source:...
Sumter Co. reflective house signs help support youth program, emergency response time
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk, sources tell AP
Super Typhoon Mawar
Super Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships