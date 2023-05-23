Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say

FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer in Iowa.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Police said Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.

Authorities said the boy had various cuts and scrapes but avoided serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Danielson has been a police officer for the City of Marshalltown for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested
The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
‘Who’s going to run the county?’: Dougherty Co. administrator out in tie-breaking vote
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people
A report says two guns were also found near the victims.
3 injured, 1 critically in Valdosta shooting

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter, Russian news outlets report
Ansonia Lyons carries her son, Adrien Lyons, as she takes him for a diaper change in...
Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? Bias and access are factors.
GRAPHIC: Two Black sisters, two traumatic pregnancies
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
An alligator attacked a 23-year-old man in Port Charlotte, Florida, early Sunday morning,...
Man says despite losing arm to gator, he feels fortunate