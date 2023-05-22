‘Who’s going to run the county’: Dougherty county administrator out in tie-breaking vote

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The county administrator for Dougherty County was terminated from his duties early Monday.

At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator Michael McCoy was fired in a tie-breaking vote.

Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard offered a motion to relieve McCoy of his duties as county administrator and rescind a recent hiring decision under McCoy.

Here is how the vote for termination played out:

Ed Newsome, District 1 - No

Victor Edwards, District 2 - Yes

Clinton Johnson, District 3 - Yes

Russell Gray, District 4 - No

Gloria Gaines, District 5 - Yes

Anthony Jones, District 6 - No

Heard cast the deciding vote in favor of termination.

Prior to the vote, there was discussion among commissioners about a hire McCoy made and whether or not he had the authority to hire.

“I think your ego gets damaged because you aren’t informed of a process,” Gray said to Heard after making the motion for termination.

Said Heard: “It had nothing to do with ego, it has to do with respecting the chair.”

Gray said under a statute, McCoy did not have to inform the board of commissioners of hiring decisions.

“This is putting the county at a serious liability, not only legally,” Gray said. “(It’s) putting the county in a very, very fragile state during budget season.”

Alex Shalishali, county attorney, said the Monday meeting was a working session and would not typically be considered a voting meeting and a motion would have to be made to add the vote to the agenda.

“Who’s going to run the county,” Anthony Jones, District 6 commissioner, said.

Ed Newsome, District 1 commissioner, said the decision to fire McCoy was a “big mistake.”

”I think you’re going to set this county back a long way,” Newsome said.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

