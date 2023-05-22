Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Victim found ‘bleeding profusely from his head’: Valdosta man charged in stabbing incident

Police say they were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video.
Police say they were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video.(MGN)
By Seth Feiner
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been charged in a stabbing incident after police found a man with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

According to the report, Valdosta police officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue around 6:15 p.m. after a woman called police saying a person was outside her door bleeding from a possible assault.

Officers say they found a man “bleeding profusely from his head” from several injuries including stab wounds to the head.

Through an investigation, VPD said they found that the victim’s injuries happened due to a fight after he let another man into his home.

During the fight, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim with a metal rod, broken plate and used a pot to hit the victim, according to the report.

Police say they found surveillance video of Lionel Jervon Lee, 23, leaving the scene of the victim’s home shortly after the incident.

Lee was then found and arrested soon after the search for him began.

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. WALB is working to confirm his current condition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, it was determined that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute that...
Albany police investigating Friday night shooting incident at park
On Tuesday, Larry Sparks, 45, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to...
Over 1K grams of fentanyl seized in Albany drug arrest
Local musicians played. 90s and 00s DJs also got a chance to play some music too.
1st ‘R&B Blues Picnic’ in Albany brings estimated 800 people
The Humane Society is asking the public for food donations to help feed the animals.
14 dogs rescued by Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, spaying and neutering urged
Most of the items in the food pantry were donated by congregation members.
Church opens food pantry to help with hunger Albany area

Latest News

The trucker is from Canada.
Trucker found dead at Albany gas station
At a Monday meeting of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator...
‘Who’s going to run the county’: Dougherty county administrator out in tie-breaking vote
‘Who’s going to run the county’: Dougherty county administrator out in tie-breaking vote
Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested